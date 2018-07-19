Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Vienna's Subway Got Hot, So They Gave Out Deodorant

Published July 19, 2018 at 5:17 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've ever been on a crowded subway in summer during a heatwave, you've probably smelled some bad things.

Hats off, then, to the city of Vienna, Austria. Temperatures on one subway line in Vienna recently hit 95 degrees, so the transit company handed out free deodorant. The response was raucous. A company spokesman says desperate passengers tore deodorant spray out of train workers' hands - not a gift to turn your nose up at. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories