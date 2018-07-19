Giant Jeff Goldblum Spotted In London

NOEL KING, HOST:

A picture of Jeff Goldblum from the first "Jurassic Park" movie has become a viral sensation. David, maybe you remember this scene. Goldblum's character...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Oh, yeah.

KING: ...Dr. Ian Malcolm, has just escaped a T-Rex, and he's lying on his side with his shirt unbuttoned while he argues with the other characters over what to do about the dinosaurs attacking them.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

RICHARD ATTENBOROUGH: (As John) When they opened Disneyland in 1956, nothing worked.

JEFF GOLDBLUM: (As Dr. Malcolm) But, John, if the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" breaks down, the pirates don't eat the tourists.

LAURA DERN: (As Ellie) I can't wait anymore.

KING: It went from a screenshot, to a meme to a figurine. And then yesterday it officially became larger than life.

GREENE: It sure did. A statue of Goldblum in this very pose was put on display yesterday near the Tower Bridge in London. It is reportedly about 25 feet long and 10 feet tall, still smaller than most dinosaurs, I guess. But we should say, yes, Jeff Goldblum's shirt is still unbuttoned.

KING: Goldblum said in an interview with IGN earlier this year that at the time he did not think much of the pose.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GOLDBLUM: No. There was nothing sexy going on there, and there still may not be. But, I don't know how this shirtless-ness came about. I don't know.

GREENE: So a telecommunications company called Now TV put Goldblum there in London. Sorry for his fans - he's only going to be there for a short while, which is probably good in case that T-Rex comes back.

