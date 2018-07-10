New Game Show Will Help Rid Contestants Of Student Loans

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Game shows - what are you going to win? A car? Well, finally, there's a game show for our times. Comedy channel TruTV's debuting a show called "Paid Off." Contestants answer trivia questions just like "Jeopardy." The more answers they get right, the more of their student loans the show will pay off - up to 100 percent. The average student now has $37,000 in loan debt. So, Alex, I'm going to go with what is relief for a hundred.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KING: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.