'Travel Issues' Keep DJ Khaled From London Festival

Published July 9, 2018 at 6:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It seems like this guy's everywhere, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF DJ KHALED SONG)

DJ KHALED: (Rapping) DJ Khaled.

GREENE: Well, not yesterday. A festival in London said he was a no-show because of travel issues, which, according to Khaled's Instagram feed, had him lounging in an infinity pool in Mexico. One festivalgoer said by not showing up, Khaled made her cry on her birthday. Well, DJ Khaled loves offering major keys to life. How about don't make fans cry on their birthdays? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
