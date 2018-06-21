Bringing The World Home To You

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Becomes A New Mom

Published June 21, 2018 at 6:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand and a new mom. Earlier today, she gave birth to a baby girl weighing just over seven pounds. The New Zealand political leader says she and her partner are going through all the same emotions that anybody would. Unlike other parents, of course, the PM has Cabinet meetings, and so she will soon have to decide if she's willing to allow a powerful, new voice at the table. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
