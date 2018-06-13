Bringing The World Home To You

Daring Raccoon Is Safe After Climbing Atop A St. Paul Skyscraper

Published June 13, 2018 at 6:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this update - MPR Raccoon is safe this morning. This is a raccoon who got its nickname from Minnesota Public Radio. They were reporting as the raccoon climbed more than 20 stories up an office building, terrifying fans on social media. Director James Gunn, whose film "Guardians Of The Galaxy" starred a raccoon-like character, offered a reward for MPR Raccoon's rescue. MPR Raccoon has been rescued now and reportedly got a delicious meal of soft cat food. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
