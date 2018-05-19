Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favorite wedding present be? - Tara Clancy.

TARA CLANCY: It's going to be a commemorative bucket from KFC...

(LAUGHTER)

CLANCY: ...Because that's a real thing. The KFC in Windsor is giving out commemorative buckets.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: A freezer full of ice cream, custom-matching remotes and the complete seasons one and two of "The Crown."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: They're going to love their toaster because it took marrying an American for someone to think to give a royal a toaster.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tara Clancy, Tom Bodett and Roxanne Roberts.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

