Share Your Financial Aid Award Letters With Us

NPR Ed is investigating student financial aid award letters, and we'd like to see the ones that you and your college-bound kids have received.

We expect that reading through these forms will help us understand the challenges that families across the country face when deciphering their financial aid awards — what money you'll get, what you're expected to pay, and what all of that means for your family.

We hope that, in turn, we can help our readers and listeners understand how they can better understand their own forms — and how colleges and universities can help make higher education accessible for potential students.

Have you received financial aid award letters this year? Submit them here and tell us what made them unclear for you, or what questions you still have.

We'll follow up with you before we use them in a story.

This callout was closed.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.