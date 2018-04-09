Bringing The World Home To You

Michigan Police Department Hires A Police Cat

Published April 9, 2018 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You've seen a police dog. They sniff for drugs or explosives. So it's only fair that a police department in Troy, Mich., hired a police cat. The cat was chosen after five were auditioned at the Michigan Humane Society. It's mainly to promote pet adoptions, though it will be used for therapeutic purposes and to make public appearances. Maybe it will also question suspects, you know, getting them to confess by fixing them with an annoyed stare. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
