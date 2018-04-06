Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cat Is Stranded In Tree, Refuses Rescue

Published April 6, 2018 at 5:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of a cat up a tree. Charlie (ph), an orange cat in England, spent three days there. An animal collection officer called a tree trimmer. The trimmer climbed the tree to save the cat. And rather than let himself be rescued, the cat made a death-defying leap to another tree and climbed down on his own. Cat owners know the moral here. A cat up a tree may need your help, but he doesn't want your help. You think he's stuck, but he'd die before he admits that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories