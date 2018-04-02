April Fools' Joke May Have Backfired On Jacksonville Jaguars

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Remember Kurt Vonnegut's advice - be careful what you pretend to be. The Jacksonville Jaguars pretended to have new uniforms. A picture was posted on social media, supposedly by mistake. It was an April Fool's joke, but dozens of fans replied they liked the fake uniforms for real. They're urging the Jaguars to really use blue jerseys with gold numbers. Now the team faces real pressure because they're supposed to unveil new uniforms this month. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.