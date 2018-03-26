Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pennsylvania Sheriff Accuses Weather Prognosticator Of Deception

Published March 26, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This is what a groundhog gets for just doing his job. In Pennsylvania last month, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As tradition goes, that meant six more weeks of winter. Well, it's been longer, and winter is still here. Much of Pennsylvania was just hit by snow. And now the sheriff's office in Monroe County is blaming the groundhog. They have a wanted poster up for Punxsutawney Phil. It says the suspect has brown and gray hair, sharp teeth. His crime - deception. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories