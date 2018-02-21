Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chinese Food Deliverer Illegally Enters Lincoln Tunnel

Published February 21, 2018 at 6:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This happens - a navigation tool such as Google Maps says you have arrived but you haven't. A New York man named Bruce Lee was on his bike delivering Chinese food and says his Waze navigation aid misguided guided him. He biked into the Lincoln Tunnel, which conducts massive traffic onto the Hudson River. He wasn't hurt but was arrested because bikes in the tunnel are banned. If your Chinese food delivery was late, now you know why. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories