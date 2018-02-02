Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

FACT CHECK: Read The GOP Memo Released By House Intelligence Committee

Published February 2, 2018 at 5:58 PM EST

A memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo's release, even after the FBI expressed "grave concerns" about the "accuracy" of the document, authored by House intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

NPR journalists who cover the Justice Department, the White House and national security have annotated the White House's authorization letter and the memo itself.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

