'Jeopardy' Contestant Loses Money Over 'Gangsta' Question

Published January 3, 2018 at 6:04 AM EST

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. We've all mispronounced a word, but it probably didn't cost this much. On "Jeopardy!" this week, one of the clues asked for a mashup of Coolio and John Milton. A contestant buzzed in...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

NICK SPICHER: What is "Gangster's Paradise Lost"?

CHANG: Alex Trebek gave it to him, but the judges said no.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: You said gangster's instead of gangsta's on that song by Coolio.

CHANG: So Trebek took the contestant's $3,200 dollars and his street cred. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

