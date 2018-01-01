Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trapped In Barbed Wire, White Owl Now Flies Free

Published January 1, 2018 at 6:38 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And on this day, a rare and beautiful white owl is flying free. The bird was trapped in a bunch of barbed wire near the Smithfield prison in Huntington, Penn. A state game commission officer used a crate and net to coax the owl to safety. He came out with some minor skin tears but is expected to make a full recovery. And yes, while we celebrate that fact, it is all really an excuse to play this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREE BIRD")

LYNYRD SKYNYRD: (Singing) I'm a free bird, yeah.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories