Burnt Bagel Sets Off Fire Alarm; Airport Terminal Evacuated

Published December 27, 2017 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Travelers at the St. Louis Airport evacuated Tuesday. Officials cleared Terminal 2, and people filed outside into the 11-degree cold. Once they received the all-clear, hundreds had to filter back through security. Eventually, the reason became clear. An entire terminal of an international airport was evacuated because an employee burned a bagel at a restaurant inside - makes me feel better about setting off the smoke alarm in the kitchen at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
