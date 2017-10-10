Bringing The World Home To You

Kansas Militia More Visible At Political Events

Published October 10, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Robert Malcom, from Clinton, Mo., speaks for the Missouri Three Percenters Militia, a group of about 300 people. (Frank Morris/KCUR)
The gun control debate is heating up again in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre — and that will likely invigorate staunch Second Amendment groups like the Three Percenters Militia. Militia groups have recently become much more visible, showing up at political demonstrations.

It’s a relatively new tactic for the militia, and one that’s causing a stir. KCUR’s Frank Morris (@FrankNewsman) reports from Kansas City.

