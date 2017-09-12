Oklahoma Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Litter Of Male Liligers

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news that would shake Napoleon Dynamite to his core. For the first time, four male liligers were born in one litter. A liliger is a hybrid from a male lion and a female liger. And a liger? Well, ask Napoleon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE")

JON HEDER: (As Napoleon Dynamite) It's, like, a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic.

While not exactly magic, liligers are bred to better survive the effects of climate change. They're pretty much my favorite animal.