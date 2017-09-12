Bringing The World Home To You

Oklahoma Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Litter Of Male Liligers

By Allison Aubrey
Published September 12, 2017 at 6:27 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news that would shake Napoleon Dynamite to his core. For the first time, four male liligers were born in one litter. A liliger is a hybrid from a male lion and a female liger. And a liger? Well, ask Napoleon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE")

JON HEDER: (As Napoleon Dynamite) It's, like, a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic.

MARTIN: While not exactly magic, liligers are bred to better survive the effects of climate change. They're pretty much my favorite animal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
