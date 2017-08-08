Wealthy San Francisco Neighborhood Loses Private Street

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Real estate in San Francisco is a cutthroat game. Every square inch is worth something - in this case, even the streets and sidewalks. Because of an unpaid tax bill, the city allowed one couple to buy Presidio Terrace. This is a private street in an upscale neighborhood. They bought it for $90,000. To make the investment pay off, the couple may charge residents to park on the street, which isn't going over so well - probably nothing a good block party can't fix. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.