This Doctor Was Ready To Have Her Baby When She Delivered Another

Published August 1, 2017 at 5:29 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Dr. Amanda Hess was in the hospital, about to give birth to her own baby, when she heard a woman down the hall wailing in pain. The on-call doctor was on break. So Hess threw on another gown to cover up her backside, and then she delivered the other woman's baby. Her own contractions started a few moments later. Dr. Hess had this to say about the double delivery. I'm more comfortable with delivering someone else's baby than my own, for sure. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
