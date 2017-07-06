'Wayne's World' Anniversary Brings Out The Headbangers

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. And never let it be said that Aurora, Ill., doesn't throw good party. They celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World" by breaking the Guinness World Record for head-banging.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A thousand people, including the mayor, followed Wayne and Garth's lead...

(SOUNDBITE OF QUEEN SONG, "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY")

KELLY: ...Head-banging to "Bohemian Rhapsody," as you do. Party on, Rachel.

MARTIN: Party on, Mary Louise.

