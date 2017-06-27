Bringing The World Home To You

Name Of New York City Bridge Has Been Misspelled For Decades

Published June 27, 2017 at 6:51 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a question - what's in a name? Apparently, two Z's. For more than 50 years, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York City has been misspelled. The bridge was named after the Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano - two Z's - who discovered New York Harbor in 1524. Somewhere along the way, a Z got dropped. A college student started a petition to correct the spelling, and now the state Senate has passed a bill that would restore the name of the bridge to its full double-Z glory. It's MORNING EDITION. No Z's. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
