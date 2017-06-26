Bringing The World Home To You

Queen Elizabeth Reported To Police For Not Wearing Seatbelt

Published June 26, 2017 at 6:36 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A key part of a democracy is the understanding that no one is above the law, which is why, when Queen Elizabeth was driving in her convoy without a seatbelt, someone called the cops to report her. Under U.K. law, it is compulsory to wear a seatbelt. But she is the queen, so she's immune from any civil or criminal proceedings. Nevertheless, a statement on the monarchy's website reads, the queen is careful to ensure that all her activities are carried out in strict accordance with the law. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

