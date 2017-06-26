Queen Elizabeth Reported To Police For Not Wearing Seatbelt

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A key part of a democracy is the understanding that no one is above the law, which is why, when Queen Elizabeth was driving in her convoy without a seatbelt, someone called the cops to report her. Under U.K. law, it is compulsory to wear a seatbelt. But she is the queen, so she's immune from any civil or criminal proceedings. Nevertheless, a statement on the monarchy's website reads, the queen is careful to ensure that all her activities are carried out in strict accordance with the law.