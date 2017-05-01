Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Gear Stolen From Metallica Cover Band

Published May 1, 2017 at 6:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLISTERED EARTH SONG)

GREENE: You recognize this? It's Metallica, I mean, sort of. It's actually Blistered Earth, a Metallica tribute band from Washington State. According to the music site Pitchfork, the band had their gear stolen last weekend. Who rescued them and sent them new gear? Some musicians who know their style of music well - Metallica. The Metallica cover band thanked their heroes on Facebook. They're probably going to sound more like the real thing than ever before.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLISTERED EARTH SONG)

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories