Escaped Steers Will Live Free At Animal Sanctuary

Published April 4, 2017 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of the cattle. Six steers escaped from a St. Louis slaughterhouse. They dodged police and animal control officers during a five-hour chase. Eventually their bid for freedom failed, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they will be spared. Instead of returning to the slaughterhouse, they will go to an animal sanctuary. And a crowdfunding page to support them has raised more than $16,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
