Escaped Steers Will Live Free At Animal Sanctuary

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of the cattle. Six steers escaped from a St. Louis slaughterhouse. They dodged police and animal control officers during a five-hour chase. Eventually their bid for freedom failed, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they will be spared. Instead of returning to the slaughterhouse, they will go to an animal sanctuary. And a crowdfunding page to support them has raised more than $16,000. It's MORNING EDITION.