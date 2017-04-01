Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict - after Brexit, what's the first thing Britain will do once it is single?

Now, panel, what will Britain do once it is single? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Adult braces for everyone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: England is going to swipe right on an app called OkStupid (ph) and start sleeping around with other countries.

SAGAL: And Greg Proops.

GREG PROOPS: Sell the French and English tickler.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Greg Proops, Luke Burbank and Amy Dickinson. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We're so grateful. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

