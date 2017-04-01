Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

DJ Betto Arcos Shares Essential Songs From His Travels In Cuba

Published April 1, 2017 at 6:32 PM EDT
Cuban drummer Yissy García is one of Betto Arcos' travel finds.
Cuban drummer Yissy García is one of Betto Arcos' travel finds.

To prepare for his appearances on weekends on All Things Considered, DJ Betto Arcos travels the world looking for new music to bring back to our studios. This time, he shares several songs from his recent trip to Cuba.

Betto says the island nation might not have been prepared for the massive numbers of American tourists who've visited since the Obama administration announced a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations in 2014. "Yet it's prepared in its vibrancy and its excitement," he says. "And music and food are two elements that are absolutely essential to visiting Cuba."

Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to Betto's picks below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
More Stories