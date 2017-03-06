Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Volunteer Firefighters Called To Their Own Firehouse

Published March 6, 2017 at 7:17 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JET AIRLINER")

STEVE MILLER BAND: (Singing) Oh, big old jet airliner, don't carry me...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Firefighters in Mayville, Wisc., responded to a fire call at a familiar address. They were responding to a fire at one of the town's own firehouses. A passerby reported seeing flames at the station, which isn't always staffed. Inside, the Mayville firefighters found a vehicle on fire. They don't know how the fire started, but they did put it out. And they've been ventilating their own station in order to clear out some of the smoke. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories