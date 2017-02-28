Chicago Tries To Burnish Image With Tourists In An Era Of Bleak Headlines
Tourism in Chicago was up last year, thanks in large part to the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win and a robust conference industry. But tourism officials are concerned the trend may not continue if the city fails to stop the violence that’s captured headlines around the world.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Danny Ecker (@DannyEcker), reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business covering tourism.
