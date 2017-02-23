Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

German City Council Wants Meat At Vegetarian Festival

Published February 23, 2017 at 7:02 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Remember this woman?

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Where's the beef?

GREENE: Wendy's commercial, 1984 - and it's sort of like the question members of city council are asking in a German city. Where's the sausage? There's a festival in April, and the environmental group running it has made it all vegetarian - sacrilege to some Germans. Council members want the region's famous pork sausage sold as well. A politician supporting the festival admits the veggie theme has been a kick in the guts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories