Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Police Report, Tom Brady Says Missing Jersey Is Worth $500,000

Published February 22, 2017 at 6:56 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tom Brady is pretty sure he knows what he's worth and also what his jersey is worth. A complaint filed with the Houston Police Department says someone stole his jersey. It happened after Brady's New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in Houston, coming from 25 points down. Investigators are working to determine who was in the locker room for the grand, grand theft. Brady lists the value of his jersey at half a million dollars. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories