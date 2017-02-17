Bringing The World Home To You

The Thimble Will No Longer Pass Go In Monopoly

Published February 17, 2017 at 6:14 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Monopoly, the board game, is getting a revamp. Makers of the game want to pick the next generation of game pieces, you know, the car, the battleship, the top hat.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Keep it upside down for luck.

INSKEEP: OK. Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest allowing people to vote on the tokens, and the people have spoken. The thimble will no longer pass go. A youngest sibling on our staff is happy never to be stuck again with what's arguably the lamest token. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

