Prediction

TOM HANKS, HOST:

All right, now in just a minute we'll ask our panelists to predict once President Obama is out of office, what will be his next job? But first, I got to say, support for NPR comes from NPR stations and CarMax, a nationwide retailer of used vehicles, where people can buy or sell their car, offering written vehicle appraisals good for seven days. Learn more at carmax.com. CarMax, drive what's possible.

Stich Fix, a personal styling service for women and men that has users fill out a style quiz with their taste budget and style preferences. The stylists learn what customers like before sending them handpicked clothes. Learn more at stitchfix.com. And visit St. Pete Clearwater, home to white sand Gulf beaches 90 minutes west of Orlando, and glass art at The Chihuly Collection, now opening in a a new downtown St. Pete location. More at visitstpeteclearwater.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago, in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, voice on conference call. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Don Hall. The assistant manager is Tyler Greene. Our intern is Kijin Hee-gashibaba (ph). Our web guru is Beth Novey. B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Robin Lynn and Miles Doornbos, technical direction of Lorna White. Our CFO is Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. And our senior producer is Ian Chillag. The executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mike Danforth.

HANKS: And now, panel, what will President Obama's next job be? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Well, Tom Hanks, he and Joe Biden are going to put on some dresses and get ready for the reboot of "Bosom Buddies."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

HANKS: I don't see it. I just don't see it. Top that, Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: He is finally going to launch his one-man, off-Broadway show, "My Own Thing: The Barry S. Pumpkin Story."

(LAUGHTER)

HANKS: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He's going to replace the recorded voice at Chicago O'Hare Airport. So instead of hearing that constant loop of invasive suggestions, it'll will be Barack Obama doing it live. And he'll say stuff, like, for those of you over 50 who've not yet had a colonoscopy, please report to the TSA.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

HANKS: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

HANKS: Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank, Faith Salie. And thanks to all for putting up with me. I'm Tom Hanks in a mercy booking as a second-rate Peter Sagal who vows to return next week, despite all of our better wishes.

(APPLAUSE)

HANKS: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.