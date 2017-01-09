Thousands Of Toys Wash Ashore On German Island

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Maybe this is an auspicious sign for the new year. Children on an island in Germany discovered chocolate eggs washing up on the beach. Deutsche Welle reports a passing cargo ship weathered a storm. Tens of thousands of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs with little toys inside washed overboard. For kids on the island, it was sort of like discovering a message in a bottle, except it was a toy and you could eat the bottle. It's MORNING EDITION.