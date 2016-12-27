Lost Teddy Bear Goes On An Adventure Before Returning Home

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Eight-year-old Eleanor Dewald was flying from Dallas to Detroit in the company of her stuffed bear, Teddy. Somehow, Teddy got left behind on the plane. After mom sounded the call on social media, airlines agent Steven Laudeman located the bear on top of a trash can. Before sending Teddy back, Laudeman took him on a tour of a plane cockpit and onto the tarmac, also into the gift shop, where he was photographed with other stuffed animals, no doubt bragging of his adventures. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.