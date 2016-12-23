Christmas Day 1991: The Resignation Of Mikhail Gorbachev

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev and the end of the Soviet Union.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chris Miller (@crmiller1), author of the book “Collapse: The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy,” about what led to Gorbachev’s demise, what the aftermath was like in the former Soviet republics and how people in Russia look at Gorbachev today.

