Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Christmas Day 1991: The Resignation Of Mikhail Gorbachev

Published December 23, 2016 at 1:11 PM EST
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. (Vitaly Armand/AFP/Getty Images)
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. (Vitaly Armand/AFP/Getty Images)

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the resignation of President Mikhail Gorbachev and the end of the Soviet Union.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chris Miller (@crmiller1), author of the book “Collapse: The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy,” about what led to Gorbachev’s demise, what the aftermath was like in the former Soviet republics and how people in Russia look at Gorbachev today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.