Yo Ho Owe And A Bottle Of Rum

Published December 20, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Cuban government is floating an unusual way to pay off one of its loans. Apparently, Cuba owes the Czech Republic about $276 million, a debt that dates back to the Cold War. Cuba apparently doesn't have the cash to pay it off, so it has suggested giving the Czech government a whole bunch of its famous rum instead. The Czechs are considering the offer. Hey, I wonder if I can use my old bottle of tequila in my cupboard to pay off my student loans - just a thought. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

