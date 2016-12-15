Bringing The World Home To You

Illinois Woman Is Over The Moon With Her Auction Purchase

Published December 15, 2016 at 6:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some teachers have a rule - if they accidentally give a better grade than deserved, students get to keep it. Something like that happened to an Illinois woman. She bought an item at a government auction. For $995, she obtained a bag used to collect samples during the Apollo 11 mission on the moon. NASA says the sale was a mistake and loss of a national treasure. But a judge replies that all sales are final - no returns. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
