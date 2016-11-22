'Hail Trump!': White Nationalists Embrace Nazi Symbols In Celebrating Trump Victory

The New York Times reports that during Donald Trump’s meeting with paper’s editorial board, the president-elect was asked about the white nationalist group known as the National Policy Institute. That group held a conference blocks from the White House this past weekend, in which attendees made “Sieg Heil” Nazi salutes.

Video of the group’s Saturday conference shows white nationalist Richard B. Spencer shouting “Hail Trump!” and audience members extending their arms in a Nazi salute:

[Youtube]

On Friday the group held a banquet at Italian restaurant chain Maggiano’s Little Italy in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Protesters then came to the restaurant and forced it to close. On Monday, the restaurant chain issued an apology on Facebook for hosting the event, and said it would donate Friday’s proceeds to the Washington office of the Anti-Defamation League:

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Steve Provost, president of Maggiano’s, about the banquet and its fallout.

