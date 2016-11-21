Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Zealand Builds An Underpass For Penguins

Published November 21, 2016 at 7:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news of an infrastructure improvement in New Zealand. They have built an underpass beneath a busy highway. It is not one you or I could walk through. It looks to be essentially a pipe. You can't fit unless you're, say, a foot tall, but that is just fine for the penguins who are using it. A group of blue penguins had been dodging traffic to reach their nesting area. Why am I thinking of the old video game "Frogger" here? Well, now these penguins can waddle with total peace of mind. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories