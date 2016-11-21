New Zealand Brewer Recalls Exploding Beer Cans

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A New Zealand brewery has a new beer out in Sweden - well, had. It's called Aro Noir. It is a dark stout with an explosive finish and not the good kind. Sweden stopped selling it after reports of cans exploding, raining down what is described as a multi-roasted aroma with hints of pumpernickel bread, coffee, prunes, cocoa, tobacco and licorice. The brewer has issued a voluntary recall. Their explanation does not require a science degree. They are blaming over-carbonation. It's MORNING EDITION.