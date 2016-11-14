Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ohio Mom's Cleaned Living Room Is Off Limits

Published November 14, 2016 at 6:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, Thanksgiving is still a week away, but one mom in Ohio has been preparing the entire month. She taped a sign to her living room that read this room has been cleaned and is officially closed until Thanksgiving. It went on to say special permission will be granted only if her kids have showered and have clean clothing. Her son posted the note to social media admitting his mom was tired of cleaning up after him and his brother. He added even their dogs haven't dared enter that room. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories