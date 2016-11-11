Bringing The World Home To You

How Election Reaction Filtered Through Social Media

Published November 11, 2016 at 1:20 PM EST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is defending the social network against accusations that his network disseminated fake news in favor of Donald Trump leading up to the election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Barry (@mikeelliotbarry) of The Guardian U.S. about the role Facebook played in the election, how reaction to Tuesday’s results have reverberated on social media and Trump’s tweets about protests.

