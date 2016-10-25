Bringing The World Home To You

Chicago Art Institute's Bronze Lions Don Cubs Caps

Published October 25, 2016 at 6:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a tradition for the big bronze lions that guard the doors to The Art Institute of Chicago. They don the headgear of whichever local team is in the finals. So far, that's meant the Bears, the Blackhawks and the White Sox. Now, at last, the lions get Cubs. When the World Series opens tonight with the Chicago Cubs going to bat for the first time in over 70 years, the lions will proudly be sporting giant Cubs caps. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

