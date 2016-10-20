Buyers Want More Time To Look Over Donald Trump's Boyhood Home

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A New York real estate deal was held up. The sale of the boyhood home of a New York real estate developer, one Donald J. Trump. The house went up for sale last summer for $1.6 million, then the price was reduced to 1.4. It was supposed to go up for auction last night, but now the auction has been called off, possibly until after the presidential election. Buyers said they just want a little more time to look over the property before making an offer.