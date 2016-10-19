Bringing The World Home To You

Donut Factory To Move Next Door To Trenton Police HQ

Published October 19, 2016 at 6:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Fewer people get the morning newspaper than in the past, but plenty still get morning doughnuts. And we have an illustration of that trend in Trenton, N.J. The Trentonian newspaper is reporting on itself. The paper says its Trenton headquarters is being sold to make a Dunkin' Donuts factory, which makes products for area stores. The new doughnut facility will be right next door to the Trenton police headquarters, so make your own joke there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
