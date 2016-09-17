Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will get their email hacked next? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: They're going to hack the inbox of a penis enlargement company. And at this point, I'd like to state categorically I've never used the web address apoorexcuseforawilly@gmail.com (ph).

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

BURKE: Dick Cheney is going to be hacked, and they'll find an email to Donald Rumsfeld that reads, and they thought we were bad - ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: A hack of Peter Sagal's email will reveal that he thinks Roxanne Roberts is an international pariah, he thinks Adam Burke has unbridled ambition and is not transformational, he claims Bill Kurtis is sleeping with bimbos and he thinks that I am his favorite panelist.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, Peter, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts, Peter Grosz. Thank to all of you for listening, every single last one of you. We appreciate it. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

