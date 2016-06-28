Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

At Least 32 Killed In Bombing Attack on Istanbul Airport

By Dalia Mortada
Published June 28, 2016 at 6:40 PM EDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

We're gathering more facts about the attack at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. At least 36 people are dead, and more than a hundred are injured. Reporter Dalia Mortada joins us with an update from Istanbul. And Dalia, what are authorities there saying about what happened?

DALIA MORTADA, BYLINE: Well, Turkey's prime minister said in a press conference that three attackers allegedly opened fire at the airport and then detonated their suicide vests. He said that 36 people have been killed so far, and more than a hundred people have been injured. The number of casualties is expect to rise, and foreign nationals are likely among them.

SIEGEL: Do we know how this attack was carried out?

MORTADA: The prime minister said so far, based on the initial findings, the attackers got to the airport by a yellow cab. And when they got the airport, he said that they began shooting, and then they detonated their vests. They attacked during a very busy time for international travel, and Istanbul Ataturk Airport, is the country's largest international airport. And authorities are looking into up to three suicide bombers in the attack.

SIEGEL: Now, this attack is really part of a wave of attacks that Turkey has experienced. Does it fit into a pattern?

MORTADA: It does. I mean, this is the fourth attack in Istanbul in 2016, and in the last year, major cities in Turkey have seen more than half a dozen attacks. A lot of these attacks have either been blamed on ISIS or ISIS affiliates or claimed by Kurdish militants. This attack in particular actually - the prime minister said that initial findings are pointed to the Islamic State. But that's as far as - that's as much as we know.

SIEGEL: Reporter Dalia Mortada in Istanbul, thanks for talking with us, Dalia, again.

MORTADA: Thanks.

SIEGEL: The news 36 people reported dead, at least a hundred injured after an attack at Istanbul Airport. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Dalia Mortada
See stories by Dalia Mortada
More Stories