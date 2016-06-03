Young Boy Reports His Dad For Running A Red Light

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Look out criminals in Quincy, Mass.

(SOUNDBITE OF 911 CALL)

MICHAEL BOWES: Nine-one-one (unintelligible). What's your emergency?

CHANG: There's a new vigilante in town, 5-year-old Robbie Richardson.

(SOUNDBITE OF 911 CALL)

ROBBIE RICHARDSON: Daddy went past a red light and he had to go to the car wash and then he went past the red light.

BOWES: Can I talk to him?

CHANG: Robbie handed over the phone to his father.

(SOUNDBITE OF 911 CALL)

BOWES: (Unintelligible) So you ran a red light?

MIKE RICHARDSON: Oh no. I apologize.

CHANG: You've been warned. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.